Ministry of Climate Change, Suparco ink MoU

Islamabad:A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC), Government of Pakistan and Pakistan Space & Upper Atmosphere Research Commission Pakistan (Suparco) with support from UNDP, in Islamabad here on Monday.

Joudat Ayaz, additional secretary (MoCC)/National Project Director (GLOF-II Project) and Brig.

Tahir Islam, Director Suparco signed the MoU, for the use of satellite imagery, received by SUPARCO from various satellites, in mutually agreed areas of application for climate change impacts in Pakistan.

The idea is to get an overall clearer picture of the current glacial lakes and associated threats. A management committee comprising of members from MoCC and SUPARCO was also formulated, which has representation from UNDP’s GLOF-II Project. Supported by the Green Climate Fund (GCF), UNDP’s GLOF-II Project is working to strengthen public services, and to empower communities to identify and manage risks associated with Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs) and related impacts of climate change.

The MoU covers promotion of joint activities of mutual interest and future collaboration in accordance with the respective needs and objectives addressed in the MoU. It also covers cooperation in joint projects as well as envisaging technical capacity building in on-ongoing programs such as—monitoring of glaciers surging and GLOFs; the 10 Billion Tsunami Project; GIS systems management; forest resource assessment in the context of REDD+; environmental impact assessment of conditions along CPEC route and air, and water quality monitoring in major cities of the country. This MoU will remain in force for a period of three years from the signing date.