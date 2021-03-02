E-ticketing system launched

Rawalpindi:City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi on Monday launched e-challan payment system here to facilitate the citizens.

According to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), Rawalpindi Rai Mazhar Iqbal, the e-challan payment system has been launched in Rawalpindi district with the help of Punjab Information Technology Board.

He said CTP were making all out efforts to facilitate the citizens. He said e-challans can now be paid through the mobile banking system, through internet banking, through the ATM service and through over the counter payment in banks.

He said the system would also help ensure transparency. He told that the citizens can also use Easy-Paisa service to pay their e-challans. The online payment of e-challan would save the valuable time of the citizens and help ensure transparency, he added.

The CTO said CTP Education Wing was educating the drivers of PSV and other road users about traffic rules and road safety. The Wing under a traffic awareness campaign was delivering lectures and distributing pamphlets at different terminals of public service vehicles and roads in the city, he said.