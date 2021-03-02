Video showing leopard attacking biker is misleading

Islamabad:The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) has made it clear that the video showing leopard attacking a bike rider in the Margallah hills is merely propaganda to spread fear among the residents of the capital city.

While explaining the details of the video it stated it was an old video from India and some elements were deliberately spreading it on social media to mislead the trekkers and local people.

It also said, “Leopards of the Margallah Hills National Park (MHNP) are shy and avoid interaction with people. They prefer to live in their natural habitat. So let them be!” New voice was dubbed in the video to disseminate false propaganda and rumors among the residents of the twin cities.

It was third video of its kind in the last few months that was shared on the social media to disseminate wrong information among the general public. Some say these kinds of videos are usually widely shared and liked by the users of the social media without caring about their authentication despite the fact that now anyone can verify their authenticity using easy methods that are provided online across the world.

It is pertinent to mention here that the IWMB in the recent past released images of a female common leopard named Shezadi (princess) found to be a permanent resident of the territory between trails 4 and 6 inside the park. The images were captured on camera after traps by IWMB staff for several evenings in January. But at the same time a resident of Bhara Kahu has reported to IWMB that a leopard had entered into the house of his relative and killed his dog in Bhara Kahu area near Simly Dam.

The management of the IWMB has immediately taken notice of this complaint and sought further details from the complainant about the incident.