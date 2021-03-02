Safe airports, flights operation discussed

LAHORE:The fourth meeting of Provincial Bird Hazard Control setup held at Darbar Hall Civil Secretariat Lahore on Monday. Additional Chief Secretary Irum Bukhari chaired the meeting.

CCPO Lahore, DC Lahore, AC Cantt, MD LWMC, EO Cantt Board, Secretary DHA Lahore, DMO Pak Railways and PAF officers participated in the meeting. Commissioners from all over Punjab joined the meeting through video link. Matters related to air field safety near airports were discussed during the meeting.

Pakistan Air Force Officers informed the chair about the problems they faced during flight operations. Birds, kite flying and ariel firing were pointed out to be the key elements to disturb the smooth flights.

Additional Chief Secretary Irum Bukhari ordered the concerned departments to take strict action against those who are violating the laws. She said that the 5km area near every airport should be declared as red zone. Boards with prohibited area signs must be placed in this radius for the awareness of general public.

She stressed to create awareness through social media about the sensitivity of specific area. A dedicated WhatsApp number must be given for the complaints where general public by playing its role must inform the authorities about any misconduct. There should be zero negligence policy in sensitive zones. Safety of passengers and international flights operation should be the top priority of every concerned department.

She said government is playing its role but public should also play its part being a responsible citizen. She directed to conduct follow-up meetings on regular basis to avoid any critical situation.