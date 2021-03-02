Transport dept to build sheds at bus stops

LAHORE:The Transport Department has approved construction of sheds at bus stops in the City. According to a senior official of the department, the department has sought funds for the construction of sheds at all bus stops. The department has approved the construction of sheds at bus stops and a case has now been referred to the cabinet committee for approval and all these funds will be released after the approval of the Cabinet Committee on finance.

In addition, to improve the condition of bus terminals across Punjab, it was decided to set up a Punjab Terminal Management Company, which will take care of more than 400 bus terminals in Punjab.

According to officials, Punjab Terminal Management Company will be formed to take care of more than 400 terminals of Punjab including Lorri Ada Badamibagh, Jinnah Terminal and City Terminal of Lahore.

Punjab Terminal Management Company will take steps to improve the condition of bus stands. The Punjab Terminal Management Company will ensure provision of waiting rooms, canteens, clean drinking water and other facilities including washrooms.