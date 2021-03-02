Shrines, mosques being renovated, says minister

LAHORE:Auqaf Minister Syed Saeed Al Hassan Shah has said the PTI government is taking all possible measures to improve conditions of darbars and mosques and provide facilities to the visitors and worshippers.

Talking to a 15-member delegation of scholars and students from the province, the minister said the shrine of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh is a university of spirituality and hundreds of devotees from all over the world visit the shrine to get spiritual inspiration. He said according to the vision of the chief minister, the darbars and mosques under the administration of Auqaf department are being renovated. He added that a water storage tank has been set up at the Data Darbar to store used ablution water. The project has cost Rs 13.689 million and 90pc work has been completed while 10pc work will be completed in a month. He said this water tank will be able to store 60,000 gallons of water.

The minister said a wastewater tank has been set up at Data Darbar Hospital. For this purpose, a 25-inch long PVC pipeline of 10 inches diameter has been laid from Darbar to the hospital. He added that water from the Data Darbar's ablution room would be used by tankers to wash nurseries, greenbelts and roads. In this regard, PHA tankers have started taking water from storage tanks experimentally.