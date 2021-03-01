CEWA office-bearers take oath

Islamabad : The newly-elected executive body of Comsats Employees Welfare Association (CEWA) took oath in a ceremony held at Comsats University campus here Friday, says a press release.

Professor Dr Shahid A Khan administered the oath of new offices-bearers while Convener Election Committee Azeem Mukhtar administered the oath of seven ordinary members.

The office-bearers included Muhammad Atiqur Rehman (president), SVPs Jawad Bashir, Muhammad Mushtaq, Muhammad Qasim Ali (general secretary), Vice Presidents Muhammad Ali Ch, Rehan Aslam, Syed Ehtesham Bokhari, Abdul Rehman, Joint secretaries Azharul Hasan Jafri, Farheen Kayani, Syed Roohul Islam, Huma Mehmood, Rashid Irfan (finance secretary) and Muhammad Sajid Gill (information secretary).

The ordinary members included Dr Muhammad Naeem Akhtar, Malik Zeeshan Ahmad, Asif A. Malik, Asim Nazir, Mohsin, Fawad Hashmi, Muhammad Aftab.