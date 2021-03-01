Cricket associations boards named

KARACHI: The Board of Governors of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) approved First Boards of the six Cricket Associations for a one-year term during its meeting here on Saturday.

During this period, the First Boards will carry out functions attributed to the management committees in the Model Constitutions for City Cricket and Cricket Associations, including managing and running day to day affairs, supervising the first registration of Cricket Clubs under each CCA as per applicable regulations/bylaws and monitoring and organising cricket events and activities within its jurisdiction.

Each First Board comprises individuals with diverse expertise, excellent reputation and a proven record that the PCB believes will play an integral role in smooth transition into the elected Cricket Associations.

Balochistan Cricket Association: Qaiser Khan Jamali (Chairman), Irfan Ahmad Awan, Munawar Khan Tareen, Murad Ismail, Nargis Hameedullah, Shah Dost, Farid-ud-din and Zafarullah Jadgal (all members)

Central Punjab Cricket Association: Abdullah Khan Sumbal (Chairman), Ali Ahmad Khan, Amir Ilyas Butt, Arshad Ahmad Khan, Atif Naeem Rana, Babar Altaf Butt, Shahrez Abdullah Khan, Muhammad Umer and Sarfraz Ahmad Bajwa (all members)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cricket Association: Anwar Zeb Jan (Chairman), Aamir Nawab, Abdul Jaleel Khan, Fayyaz Ali Shah, Haris Bilal Afridi, Ikhlaq Ahmed Khan, Kabir Ahmed Khan, Javed Afridi, Rozamin Khan and Shahid Khan Shinwari (all members)

Northern Cricket Association: Saleem Asghar Mian (Chairman), Abdus Sami, Asif Faridi, Ayaz Butt, Nadeem Ahmed Abbasi, Col (retd) Naushad Ali, Raja M Zia Ashraf and Tanveer Ahmed (all members)

Sindh Cricket Association: Imran Hussain (Chairman), Abdul Raqeeb, Aftab Baloch, Agha Jawaid Ahmed, Hadeel Obaid, Jamil A Mughal, Lt Gen (retd) Javed Zia and Farooq Hussain Shah (all members)

Southern Punjab Cricket Association: Anees Khawaja (chairman), Ali Khan Tareen, Hassan Hussein Qureshi, Khalid Farooq, Shahid Ahmed Butt and Taimur Altaf Malik (all members).