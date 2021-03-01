Over 1,592-acre state land retrieved from land grabbers

FAISALABAD: The district administration has retrieved over 1,592 acres commercial/agriculture state land worth Rs 13 billion from land grabbers during the last 23 days.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali informed in a briefing session on Sunday that over 207 acres land worth Rs 4.28 billion had been retrieved in Tehsil Sadar so far. Similarly, he added, 6-Kkanal land worth Rs 2.73 billion in Tehsil City, over 335 acres in Tehsil Jaranwala and over 50 acres land worth Rs 628.9 million had been retrieved in Tehsil Tandlianwala.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali while addressing a District Vigilance Committee meeting said that the district administration would resolve the problems of kiln workers on top priority. He said that the departments concerned should improve their performance and mobilise the kiln owners to pay wages and give social security cards to the workers.

The DC asked the kiln owners to ensure implementation of the fixed wages so that legal action would not be taken against them. He directed the kiln owners to pay their dues for the issuance of social security cards. He asked the representative officer of the EOBI to get the registration data of the workers from the Social Security Department and expedite the task. He clarified that the mutual interests of the kiln owners and workers would be taken care of and no one would be trespassed in this regard. However, the labour laws should be fully complied, he warned.

The DC directed that child labour laws should be enforced with full legal force and effective measures should be taken for enrollment of such children in schools. He asked the kiln owners to adopt zigzag technology so that the chance of smog could be stop.

Labour Director Malik Munawar Awan, Education, Social Security, EOBI, Social Welfare, police officials were also present in the meeting.

NEW PRICES OF COMMODITIES: The district administration in consultation with wholesalers, retailers, traders and consumer representatives has re-fixed the wholesale and retail prices of various essential commodities. In this connection, a meeting of the District Price Control Committee was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali. During the meeting, reviewing the current market prices of various essential commodities and fluctuations in their availability rates, the prices of various essential commodities for the general markets were unanimously fixed.

According to details, basin would be sold at Rs 125 per kg in wholesale while the retail price was Rs 130 per kg.

Similarly, gram white Rs 124 per kg and Rs 127 per kg respectively, white gram Rs 115 and Rs 118 per kg, black gram Rs 125 and Rs 130per kg, pulse gram Rs 125 and Rs 130 per kg, pulse moong unwashed Rs 185 and Rs 190 per kg, pulse mash washed foreign Rs 225 and Rs 230 per kg, pulse mash unwashed foreign Rs 205 and Rs 210 per kg, super basmati (old) Rs 120 and Rs 125 per kg, milk Rs 90 per kg, yoghurt Rs 95 per kg, meat Rs 850 in Tehsil City and Rs 800 in other tehsils, beef Rs 400 per kg in Tehsil City, Rs 375 per kg in other tehsils and roti at Rs 6.

The prices of fruits and vegetables would be auctioned in the daily markets while the prices of poultry products would be provided by the Livestock Poultry Association to the Market Committee secretary at 7am daily in consultation with the Livestock Poultry Association.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said that price control magistrates were active in conducting raids in the markets and there would be zero tolerance from illegitimate profiteers. He asked the consumers to complaint on toll free 080002345 and Qeemat Punjab App regarding over prices.

INTERNSHIP PROGRAMME: As many as 102 students of the University of Agriculture Faisalabad have been deployed on agricultural farms in four districts of Punjab under internship programme.

In this connection, a ceremony was held at Old Senate Hall in the chair of Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asif Tanveer. Dr Javed Akhtar, Dean Faculty of Agriculture, was guest of hour.