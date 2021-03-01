13 more die from corona

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Around 13 patients died from coronavirus and 532 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours. According to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) on Sunday, the toll of fatalities reached 5,350, while confirmed cases reached 171,349 in the province. As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at P&SHD, 15,786 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 3,294,147 in the province. After 5,350 fatalities and recovery of a total of 160,997 patients, including 312 recoveries in the last 24 hours, so far, 5,002 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment in hospitals.