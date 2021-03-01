By-elections: Rulers unnerved by PDM candidates’ victory, says JUI-F leader

Our correspondent

NOWSHERA: Provincial chief of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), Senator Maulana Attaur Rahman, said Sunday that the

victory of Pakistan Democratic Movement candidates on PK-63 constituency

and elsewhere during the recent by-elections in the country had frightened the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf rulers.

“The selected rulers tried their best to steal votes like sugar, flour and petroleum products but the brave people of PK-63 rejected them and elected the PDM candidate,” he told a gathering of JUI workers in Nowshera Kalaan.

The gathering was held to thank the JUI workers and supporters for electing PDM candidate Ikhtiar Wali Khan. The newly-elected Member Provincial Assembly Ikhtiar Wali Khan and JUI district chief Qari Muhammad Aslam and others were also present.

Maulana Attaur Rahman said that the rulers were trying to find out ways, including the open ballot, to escape imminent defeat in the Senate election as they did not trust in their lawmakers.

He alleged that the PTI government also rigged the by-poll and 600 fake votes were polled in the Kurram by-election.

“We will remove every obstacle being made by the incompetent rulers in our way and oust this fake government at all costs,” the JUI leader said, adding that they will not take rest until (Prime Minister) Imran Khan and his cronies sent home.

“The fake government has only caused destruction and rendered millions of people jobless,” he said, adding that the PTI government had defamed Pakistan all over the world.