NJHP resumes power generation after annual maintenance

LAHORE: Subsequent to successful completion of the annual maintenance, Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Plant (NJHP) resumed electricity generation, as it was synchronised with the National Grid last night. National Power Control Center (NPCC) had allowed shut down to National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) on February 18 onwards for maintenance of its 525KV Rawat and Naukar Transmission Lines during the low flow season.

NJHP Company also planned annual maintenance of its Power House Complex generating units, besides water regulation related sensitive mechanical and electrical equipment and instruments at the dam site.