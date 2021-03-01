Covid-19 kills seven more as another 262 test positive

Seven more people have died due to Covid-19 and 262 others have tested positive for the disease during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral coronavirus infection reaching 4,350 in the province.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Saturday that 10,057 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 262 people, or three per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with Covid-19.

The provincial government has so far conducted 3,019,691 tests, which have resulted in 258,265 positive cases, which means that nine per cent of those screened have been found to be infected, he added.

Shah said that after the latest deaths, the rate of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with Covid-19 stands at two per cent in Sindh.

He said that 12,051 patients across the province are currently infected: 11,655 are in self-isolation at home, eight at isolation centres and 388 at hospitals, while 352 patients are in critical condition, of whom 42 are on life support.

He added that 224 more people have recovered during the past 24 hours, increasing the number of cured patients to 241,864, which shows the recovery rate to be 93.6 per cent. The CM said that out of the 262 fresh cases of Sindh, 129 (or 49 per cent) have been reported in Karachi Division alone: 70 of the city’s new patients are from District East, 25 from District South, 13 from District Central, eight from District Malir, seven from District Korangi and six from District West.

As for the other districts of the province, Tando Muhammad Khan has reported 22 new cases, Hyderabad and Jamshoro 19 each, Badin and Mirpurkhas 10 each, Khairpur, Thatta, Umerkot and Shaheed Benazirabad eight each, Larkana and Shikarpur four each, Ghotki two, and Jacobabad, Naushehroferoze and Kambar one each, he added.