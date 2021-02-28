close
Sun Feb 28, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
February 28, 2021

Malik questions FATF logic for keeping Pakistan in grey list

National

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator Abdul Rehman Malik has expressed grave concerns over the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) decision to keep Pakistan on grey list for another four months under the ‘increased monitoring’. He demanded the FATF president define the parameters of ‘increased monitoring’, as it shows Pakistan was being further victimised.

