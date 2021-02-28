Malik questions FATF logic for keeping Pakistan in grey list

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator Abdul Rehman Malik has expressed grave concerns over the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) decision to keep Pakistan on grey list for another four months under the ‘increased monitoring’. He demanded the FATF president define the parameters of ‘increased monitoring’, as it shows Pakistan was being further victimised.