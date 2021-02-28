Jamal Khashoggi report: Pakistan expresses solidarity with S Arabia

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan says it has taken note of the public release of the US Administration’s declassified intelligence report, containing its “assessment” on the killing of Jamal Khashoggi.

“We have also noted that the Saudi government termed Jamal Khashoggi’s murder as an ‘abhorrent crime’ and a “flagrant violation of the Kingdom’s laws and values,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release.

The Saudi government has further underlined that it took all possible measures within its legal system to ensure that the individuals responsible were properly investigated, convicted and sentenced and that justice was served.

“Pakistan recognises Saudi efforts in this regard and expresses solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” said the press release.

It said Pakistan underscores adherence to the rule of law, respect for national sovereignty, and protection and promotion of human rights by all states, in accordance with their respective constitutional frameworks and international obligations.