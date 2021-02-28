Hamza behaving as if heâ€™s been acquitted: Shibli

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Saturday said that the elders of Hamza Shahbaz and Maryam Nawaz had destroyed the morals of the nation by promoting the culture of corruption in the country.

In tweets, the minister asked Hamza to ask uncle (Nawaz Sharif) to return home. Shibli said that Hamza was still on bail, but he was talking as if he had been acquitted. The minister advised him to tell the court matters in court and not to the media.

Shibli alleged that these same people impoverished the people of Pakistan and filled their pockets, those who ruthlessly looted the money of the nation were today stubbornly saying that not a single penny of corruption had been proved against them.