Sun Feb 28, 2021
BR
Bureau report
February 28, 2021

Gang of bike lifters busted

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The police busted a gang of bike lifters and recovered five motorcycles from them.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Rural, Sajjad Khan told a press conference that the police busted a gang of lifters and arrested two of its members, Ibrahim and Ishaq. The official said five lifted motorbikes were recovered from them.

He added that the police also worked out the blind murder case of a local, Irfanullah, and arrested the alleged killer Asim.

