Chitral MNA vows to resist shifting of LPG project to GB

CHITRAL: Terming the shifting of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) plant project from Chitral to Gilgit-Baltistan an injustice with the people of the district, Member National Assembly Abdul Akbar Chitrali on Saturday vowed to resist the government move tooth and nail.

“All the political parties, including the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, are on the same page about the proposed LPG plant in Chitral and they would not allow the rulers to shift the project to Gilgit-Baltistan,” the lawmaker told a press conference at the Chitral Press Club.

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) district chief Maulana Akhunzada Rahmatullah, Wajihuddin, Fazal Rabbi Khan and others were also present.

Maulana Chitrali said that all the political parties had taken a united stance on the issue and would not tolerate injustice to the people in Chitral.

“The government should reverse the decision of the National Economic Coordination Council to shift the proposed LPG plant to GB and immediately initiate work on the project to facilitate the people in Chitral,” the lawmaker said, adding that the local PTI leaders must come forward and express their anguish over the government move.

He said that the said LPG project was conceived and initiated by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz but now the PTI rulers were bent upon to shift it to GB, which would never be allowed in any way.

Maulana Chitrali said that some local politicians were trying to take credit for projects like Drosh-Chitral and Chitral-Garam Chashma roads, which were initiated by PML-N in its tenure.He added that it was not a good tradition in politics.