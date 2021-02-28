close
Sun Feb 28, 2021
BR
Bureau report
February 28, 2021

Afghan national shot dead

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
February 28, 2021

PESHAWAR: An Afghan national was shot dead by unidentified attackers in an apparent target killing on Charsadda Road here on Saturday.

An official said that one Abdul Hadi, an Afghan national, was shot dead by unidentified attackers. He did not provide any further details about the deceased.

Some reports, however, said the deceased was an important figure and was targeted by the rivals.

