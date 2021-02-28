Afghan national shot dead

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: An Afghan national was shot dead by unidentified attackers in an apparent target killing on Charsadda Road here on Saturday.
An official said that one Abdul Hadi, an Afghan national, was shot dead by unidentified attackers. He did not provide any further details about the deceased.
Some reports, however, said the deceased was an important figure and was targeted by the rivals.