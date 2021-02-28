Zakaria, Shera get honorary doctorates

LONDON: Pakistan’s former High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Nafees Zakaria and veteran British Pakistani human rights activist and scholar Dr James Shera have received honorary doctorate degrees in Arts and Letters from Forman Christian College in acknowledgment of their services for Pakistan.

They were both awarded the degrees at an event on Saturday during which 876 students graduated. Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, Governor of the Punjab, graced the occasion as the chief guest. The ceremony commenced with opening remarks by Dr Nayer Fardows, Registrar, followed by recitation of the Holy Quran and reading from the Holy Bible.

The Punjab Governor said that Forman Christian College (A Chartered University) is known for its inclusive and diverse student body and the prestigious institute has been able to accomplish a lot more than just bridging a divide. He congratulated the graduating students specially Dr James Shera who is the first Pakistani Christian elected as Mayor in Britain, serving his community and the electorate for the last 40 years as a Councilor.

Dr Shera started his career as a teacher after obtaining a post graduate degree from the University of Warwick. He was granted Honorary Doctorate in business administration by the University of Bedfordshire. He retired as Director of inter cultural education of Warwickshire County Council. Dr Shera, laid the first brick of Pakistani Community Centre in Rugby. He also helped in construction of the Rugby Mosque, and a dedicated place for the burial of the Muslim community in Rugby.

Sarwar congratulated Zakaria for being honoured with degrees in Arts and Letters. Dr Shera and Zakaria, both PhD awardees, addressed the ceremony and thanked Patron and the Board of Governors for awarding the degrees to them.