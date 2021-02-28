PNCA resumes puppet shows on children issues

Islamabad: Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has resumed rendering of children’s favorite puppet show, which was cut off due to COVID 19, here at PNCA Auditorium.

The shows comprised of stories reflecting need for clean, green environment for improving health,

eradication of social issue like poverty and intolerance.

The teachers who came with the children termed the puppet show as a positive entertainment for the children and said that it is an effective means of training them which should be continued regularly.

Children were also taught entertainment through various stories and sketches as well as prevention of addictive diseases especially COVID19. The puppet show also raised awareness of the importance and benefits of masks and puppet followed the principle of social distance between each other to educate children.

PNCA has arranged this show to educate children through puppets about social issues and importance of education for a healthy society.

Before the pandemic, the council used to regularly hold puppet shows for children, providing them with a source for entertainment and education.