Initiatives taken for welfare of transgenders

Islamabad: Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) has taken several initiatives for transgenders right during past year including several awareness workshops, transgenders representation in UN, allocation in government jobs and creating educational institutes for them.

An official document revealed that MoHR has conducted several workshops to raise awareness about the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) 2020. It added that in 2020, Pakistan became the first country in the world to get transgender member in its official delegation to the UN Convention Women Committee in Geneva.

Document further revealed that it’s committee to address the stigmatization and marginalized of transgender community MoHR established the first Transgender Protection Centre in collaboration with UNDP.

This initiative also created specific government jobs for transgender BPS .

Separate ward was also created for transgenders in Pakistan Institutes of Medical Sciences (PIMS) by Mohr which was major mile stone. The first ever public school was also opened in Lodhran to get their rights of education protected.