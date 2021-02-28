PAC holds talent hunt competition

Rawalpindi: The Punjab Arts Council (PAC) has organised the Talent Hunt Program 2021 in Jhelum here on Saturday.

The Talent Hunt competitions included in singing, musical instruments, poetry, fiction and paintings.

Muhammad Imran Aslam Mughal President Tehrik-e-Isnaf youth wing were the chief guest on the occassion. Addressing the function, Imran Aslam Mughal said that Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar was striving for the promotion of arts and culture in the province.

Punjab is rich in art and culture. The province has introduced the best hidden talent who earned good name due to outstanding performance. The Talent Programme is a great opportunity for the youth to express their art, he added.

Director Arts Council Waqar Ahmed said that the interest of students in fiction writing is commendable while in the painting competitions, the children reflected the beautiful Pakistan.

Classical, folk and rock music in singing is a testament to the talent in the country, which needs to be further refined. Hundreds of candidates from all over Jhelum participated in the Talent Hunt competitions.