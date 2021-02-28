PU announces B.Com results

LAHORE: Punjab University (PU) Examination Department on Saturday announced the results of Associate Degree Commerce/B.Com Part-1 Annual Examinations 2020. Overall pass percentage in the exams remains 28.11 percent.

As many as 20,361 candidates had appeared in the exams out of which 5,724 were declared successful. More details are available on the university’s official website www.pu.edu.pk