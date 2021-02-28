PTI to emerge as leading party in Senate, says CM

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that through a successful strategy in the province, senators have been elected unopposed, adding that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will emerge as a leading party in Senate.

He expressed these views in a ceremony held in honour of PTI senator-elect from Punjab, Aoun Abbas Buppi here at a local hotel on Saturday. Provincial ministers and assembly members were also present on this occasion.

The CM congratulated Aon Abbas Buppi over his election unopposed and said that the opposition had always promoted politics of horse-trading.

He said that the nation lauded the steps being taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan for ensuing and upholding transparency. He said that the corrupt elements had gathered to protect their interests. The opposition had used every negative tactic against the government but failed.

Opposition’s politics of double standards could not hoodwink people as the government was making all-out efforts for the welfare of the people, he added.

Takes notice of child’s murder:

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar took a notice of the murder of a child in Sheikhupura and sought a report from the RPO.

The chief minister directed to arrest the accused at the earliest and ensure justice to the affected family at any cost. Usman Buzdar extended heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family.

Tree plantation drive: Punjab Horticulture Authority and the Punjab Urban Unit organised a plantation drive ceremony at the Nursery Ground Park, Gulberg, to celebrate the onset of spring in the City.

The aim of the drive was to reinforce the significance of tree plantation for clean and healthy environment for safe lives of citizens.

Malik Amin Aslam, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change and representatives from the Urban Unit were also present. Over 100 saplings were planted by the chief guest and other participants on the occasion.

Malik Amin Aslam said said organisers had been doing a great job by planting trees quite regularly in the City with a pledge to make environment beautiful and green. “I am thankful to ‘Go Green Lahore’ for providing saplings and barrels and making the plantation drive successful. We hope to receive continuous support from them even in future to materialise the dream of Green and Clean Pakistan,” he said.

M Omar Masud, CEO of the Urban Unit, said tree plantation was important for the community and the initiative would go a long way in creating awareness among the people about environment conservation.

Emphasising the need to protect and conserve environment, Ms Zahra Gillani, president of Go Green Lahore, said, “Go Green Lahore has always been keen to conserve environment. We propagate sustainable ways in all our practices. I am happy to see the enthusiasm exhibited by the community members who have come forth for the drive. Let us all pledge not only to plant trees but also nurture them.”

Ms Zahra thanked all the participants and stakeholders and distributed certificates among them.