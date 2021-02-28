SSUET to help produce prosthetic limbs at low cost

The Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) has joined hands with the Healthcare and Social Welfare Association (HASWA) for producing prosthetic limbs at a low cost.

The university is to provide technical and strategic support for the production of automatic limbs of high quality with lower cost. In this regard, the SSUET held a session to demonstrate the automatic prosthetic limb developed in collaboration with HASWA.

Addressing the session, SSUET Chancellor Jawaid Anwar said it was a sad experience to see a person with no limbs. However, prosthetic limbs might help that person a lot to restore his confidence and make him become independent, he added.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Vali Uddin pointed out that varsities were an important part of society and they were supposed to fulfil its needs.

The SSUET aimed to work in different dimensions with other institutions to help society, he remarked, adding that the varsity had a competent and experienced faculty to carry forward the vision of Sir Syed Ahmed Khan to develop a society with healthy norms.

Akbar Ismail of HASWA said every human being had the right to live a healthy and happy life.

He explained that HASWA provided free prosthetic artificial limbs and calipers to the needy and till date, more than 18,000 people had benefited from HASWA.

He said regaining mobility was a critical step on the long road to recovery for amputees.

Dr Sarmad Shams, the chairperson of the biomedical engineering department, said the SSUETâ€™s technical team was working to make the limbs that were light, easily adjustable and very mobile. Now, a person with the artificial limb could hold an empty glass and it would be a great achievement when he would hold a cup and bring it to his mouth, he said.