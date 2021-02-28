Golden Star Club beat City Gymkhana in Hanif Memorial T20

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Golden Star Club beat City Gymkhana by 4 wickets in the opening encounter of the 1st Malik Hanif Memorial T 20 Cricket Tournament here on Saturday.
Brilliant all round display from Raees Butt and outstanding batting from Abrar Ahmad of Golden Star were the highlights of the match which was played at Model Town Society Ground.