Sun Feb 28, 2021
February 28, 2021

Golden Star Club beat City Gymkhana in Hanif Memorial T20

Sports

February 28, 2021

LAHORE: Golden Star Club beat City Gymkhana by 4 wickets in the opening encounter of the 1st Malik Hanif Memorial T 20 Cricket Tournament here on Saturday.

Brilliant all round display from Raees Butt and outstanding batting from Abrar Ahmad of Golden Star were the highlights of the match which was played at Model Town Society Ground.

