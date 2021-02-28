Two cup races in Lahore today

LAHORE: In a card of six, there are two cups and four Theek Hai Plate races scheduled for Sunday (today) at the Lahore Race Club.

Though the races are now being organised regularly, a sudden charge of Rs1000 per month per horse imposed for water use has perturbed the owners.

From January 2021, every horse being kept in the stables of the Club is being charged Rs1000. Some owners on condition of anonymity said that they have been charged the money by the club from January without informing them and they were not given any notice in this regard.

Since the club was established at Kot Lukhput in September 1981, water was being provided by the club free of cost because it has its own tube well.

They also regretted that the club had stopped providing a sack of javee for each horse. They said the stable owners pay the electricity bills and the rent of stable to the club. Besides bearing the horse expenses, which are unbearable already, the club instead of providing relief to the owners has started making money out of them. The club is earning millions from horses and giving nothing in return, they added.

In the 1200 metres Quetta Cup, which has eight entries, Sanctity is the potential winner.

In the Trace Hit Cup having 14 entries which is also of 1200 metres, Mr Gondal is the favourite. The plate races are of 1000 metres while the last one is of 1100 stretch.

In the first race, a Theek Hai Plate class VII and division-V maiden race of seven horses, Tatla Princess is the favourite. Black Storm and Zaman Sahib may take places. The remaining participants are English Girl, Mehrban, Trick Or Treat and Chhota Pathan.

The second class VII and division-V race has 14 participants but Tatla Pride is favourite for win and After Hero and New Rebel for places. The lineup includes Smiling Again, Anmole One, Victory Free, Shawaz-e-Princess, Bano, Ubbi, Zahid Love, Sheba, Punjabi Munda, Fakhr-e-Sadiqabad and Merchant of Venus.

In the third race, Narowali Princess is favouirte while it may be followed by Prince of Arab and Zandora at second and third places while others in the run are Khabib, Qalandra, Jan-e-Fida, Wahab Choice, Khadim, Dazzling and Jalpana Prince.

The Quetta Cup is one of the two main featured races of the day. This fourth race is of class VII and division-I and has eight entries but win is expected from Sanctity while Believe Me and Salam-e-Dera are there to take places. The lineup also includes My Son, Banaras Prince, Gondal Prince, Miss World and Amazing Runner.

The fifth race is the Trace Hit Cup, which is of class VII and division-II. This maiden race of 11 participants has Mr Gondal as favourite while places may be taken by Sharegaar and Hash Tag. The others in the race are Sohrab's Song, Thousand Love, Spring Festival, Fantastico, Drums of War, Royal Nawab, Hamlet and Another Island.

The sixth and final race of the day is likely to be won by Jee Aya Nu. This class VII race has 13 participants.

Master Prince and Natalia may take the places. The field is completed by Eden Roc, Big Foot, Chhota Dera, Take Care, Red Boy, Safdar Princess, Faizi Choice, Hamayoon, Ask Me and Jonti Road.