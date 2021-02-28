Hamza continues to lead at Sindh Amateur Golf

KARACHI: Talented Hamza Shikoh continued to lead in the Sindh Amateur Golf Championship after a second round outing of 76 here at the Karachi Golf Club on Saturday.

Hamza, who is off from his Turkish University because of the Covid-19 pandemic, enjoys a one shot lead over the duo of his elder brother Araslan Shikoh and CAS Amateur champion Saim Shazli. He has a two-day aggregate of 147 primarily because of a splendid 71 on the opening day of the 54-hole championship.

Saim carded 73 in the second round to stay in the hunt for the coveted title long with Arsalan who followed his opening day 73 with 76. They are followed by the duo of Yashal Shah and Omar Shikoh Khan at 151.

Behind them are M.A Mannan and Saeed Khattak at 152 followed by Saad Habib at 154. At 155 is Captain Ansar Mahmood. National Amateur champion Omar Khalid made some amends for his catastrophic opening round of 83 with 74. He is placed along with Captain Atif Shah at 157, 10 shots behind the leader.

In the seniors’ category, the experienced Khurram Khan took a three-shot lead with a superb round of 73. In second place is Asad I.A Khan, the Sindh Golf Association (SGA) President at 76. He is followed by the duo of Azhar Abbas and Sohail K Rana at 78. Captain SV Hasan is at 79 followed by the quartet of Omar Bangash, Ahmed Jamil Siddiqui, Qazi Amir Hussain and Azfar Hussain. The championship will conclude on Sunday (today).