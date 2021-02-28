A long way to go

The National Commander and Control Centre (NCOC) has allowed the opening of shrines and cinema halls from March 15. For the final match of the ongoing PSL 6, the authorities have allowed a hundred percent attendance. Also, employers have been allowed to ask their employees to get back to work. This permission gives the impression that the coronavirus situation is fairly under control in the country.

Once people are allowed to get back to normal, they are likely to ignore SOPs. Even at present, there are only a few people who wear face masks and are careful about social distancing. Now that the authorities have given the permission to reopen almost all places, they should also ensure that everyone is following SOPs strictly.

Fahad Siddique

Islamabad