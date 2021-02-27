Youth commits suicide after killing beloved

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FAISALABAD: A youth committed suicide after killing his beloved over failure in love marriage in Chak 458/GB, Kanjwani, on Friday. Reportedly, accused M Akmal shot dead his beloved when her parents refused her marriage with him and after this he committed suicide. Garh police shifted the bodies to Kanjwani Rural Health Center for postmortem.