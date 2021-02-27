close
Sat Feb 27, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 27, 2021

Youth commits suicide after killing beloved

National

OC
Our Correspondent
February 27, 2021

FAISALABAD: A youth committed suicide after killing his beloved over failure in love marriage in Chak 458/GB, Kanjwani, on Friday. Reportedly, accused M Akmal shot dead his beloved when her parents refused her marriage with him and after this he committed suicide. Garh police shifted the bodies to Kanjwani Rural Health Center for postmortem.

Latest News

More From Pakistan