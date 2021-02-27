Senate election video scandal: Govt committee summons four Senators in ongoing probe

ISLAMABAD: The government committee investigating the video scandal of lawmakers allegedly receiving large sums of money in exchange for their votes ahead of the 2018 Senate polling has summoned four senators for an inquiry. According to Geo News, Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari, who is one of the committee members, has issued a notification in this regard and summoned senators Dilawar Khan, Rubina Khalid, Behramand Tangi and Mushtaq Ahmed.

The notice has asked that the four senators either to appear in person before the committee on March 02 at 5:00pm, or provide a written response.

After a video surfaced earlier this month of PTI lawmakers allegedly receiving the bribes, Prime Minister Imran Khan constituted a committee to probe the matter.

The committee comprises Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry, Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari and Adviser to the PM on Accountability Shahzad Akbar. The three members will conduct a detailed probe into the events that transpired and submit a report to the premier containing recommendations next month.

Following the 2018 Senate elections, 20 PTI members were dismissed from the party after reports of them "selling their votes" surfaced.

Former PTI members Zahid Durrani and Obaid Mayar, who are visible in the video, were among those to have been dismissed at the time.

KP Minister for Law Sultan Muhammad — who was part of the Qaumi Watan Party in 2017 but joined PTI prior to the 2018 general elections — was also asked to resign this month after he was seen in the video.