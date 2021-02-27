Daska by-poll shows 2018 elections were rigged: Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Friday demanded investigation into Daska by-election to know as to who did conspiracy of rigging polls and where the conspiracy was prepared.

In a live video message on Twitter, Nawaz Sharif maintained that it was important to know as to who patronised the conspiracy and who monitored people in rigging polls. “It should be investigated that who did the conspiracy and where it was prepared,” he said.

Nawaz Sharif alleged that officials of the Punjab government starting from chief secretary, IGP, commissioner, deputy commissioner and DSP were part of the conspiracy. “Who made Chief Secretary, IG Police, Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner and DSP stand in one row,” he asked.

Nawaz Sharif also observed that the Daska by-election events also provided sufficient evidence of the fact that the 2018 elections were rigged. “Daska by-election lifted curtain from many secrets and events leading to the fact that the 2018 elections were rigged,” he said.

Nawaz Sharif pointed out that he had already said, “When election results stop and there is delay in compilation of results, then you must know that your vote is being stolen and being put in some other’s ballot box. It is more important to expose the hands involved in this conspiracy than re-elections.”

Nawaz Sharif said the elements who violated the Constitution and attempted to steal nation’s mandate should be eliminated. He said he would not rest till that time. “This is my promise to you and I also desire you to promise that you will also not rest till these vote thieves are eliminated,” Nawaz Sharif said.

At the same time, Nawaz Sharif praised the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for demonstrating courage and bravery in announcing punishments for those involved in blotting the election process.

He said the ECP’s decision to identify elements having hands in the election rigging and announcing punishments for them was purely based on justice and adherence to law.