Most-wanted terrorist Nooristan alias Hassan Baba killed

RAWALPINDI: The most sought after and wanted terrorist Nooristan, alias Hassan Baba, was killed in Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) in South Waziristan, the ISPR said on Friday.

The security forces conducted an IBO on terrorist hideout in Sharmangi, Tiarza, South Wazirstan, on confirmation of terroristsâ€™ presence. During an exchange of fire on a high value target, terrorist commander (TTP) Nooristan alias Hasan Baba was killed. The most wanted killed terrorist was an IED expert and master trainer involved in martyrdom of more than 50 security forces personnel since 2007.