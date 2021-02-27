Resuming Wagah trade next step to restoring Pak-India ties

NEW DELHI: After an understanding between the two armies to hold peace along the LoC, the reopening of trade at Wagah could be the next step to restore civility in India-Pakistan diplomatic ties, said sources here, foreign media reported.

India and Pakistan had started holding back-channel talks ever since it became evident that Joe Biden would be the next US President. While trade and ceasefire are low-hanging fruits, sources said Islamabad was looking at a gesture from India on Kashmir.

MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said India was always ready for talks to address issues, if any. On key issues, the Indian position remained unchanged, he said when asked if New Delhi was still maintaining its position that terror and talks could not go together. Pakistan is understood to have conveyed that it expected some kind of statement from India about not changing the demography in Kashmir.