DRCs decide 251 cases in two months: official

MARDAN: Dispute resolution councils have decided 251 cases in the district since January 1, 2021, said an official on Friday.

Speaking at a public forum in Charguli area, DPO Dr Zahidullah said that 1434 cases had been decided by DRCs in the year 2020.

He also said the police have been directed to give attention to issues involving women and children in particular.

He said parents and teachers should educate children and students on traffic rules and tolerance so they become good citizens.

The members of the dispute resolution council (DRC) Charguli discussed various suggestions for improvement of the DRC functions.

The official said that the crime rate had decreased because of the establishment of DRCs. He asked the members of DRC in Charguli to decide the cases impartially. “Peace is possible when justice prevails, this is why fair decisions in cases would improve the law and order,” he added.

The DPO later visited Bakhshali Press Club and met the cabinet members. A spokesman for the police said traders also called on the DPO and discussed various issues facing the business community in the area.