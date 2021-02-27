Accountability to continue for fairness in policing affairs

Islamabad : Islamabad police would continue accountability process to improve functioning of department and bringing transparency in policing affairs.

It was stated by Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer while chairing a meeting held to review the overall crime situation and performance of police officers.

The meeting was attended among others by Additional SP Farhat Abbass Kazmi, four Zonal SPs, Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs) and Station House Officers (SHOs) of all police stations.

SSP (Operations) said that Islamabad have accelerated accountability process of those police officers serving at police stations and investigating various cases.

He scrutinized the performance of each police official and directed to issue show cause notices to SHOs of Kohsar, Karachi Company and Sabzi Mandi Police stations.

He gave them last warning to improve performance and come upto the expectations of the people through professional attitude.

He also directed SDPOs of Kohsar, Karachi Company, Koral and Saddar Circles to explain their position over non-satisfactory policing measures in their areas.

SSP (Operations) announced to award Rs5,000 and commendation certificates to SHO Shamas Colony police station while SHOs of Industrial Area, Khanna, Sihala and Loi Bher police stations were awarded commendation certificates over good performance.

SHO Ramna police station was assigned a task and directed to complete it within 24 hours.

He also gave deadline of 15 days to all police officers to ensure effective policing and said those would continue to serve at police stations showing good performance.

He directed all police officials to ensure effective measures against criminal elements, arrest absconders and complete investigation of pending cases at earliest.