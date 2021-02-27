413 speeding vehicles fined

Islamabad: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman on Friday visited various areas of the city and checked the speed monitoring campaign of traffic police.

The IGP checked 13 speed monitoring radars and lauded the efforts of personnel of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) to ensure safe road environment in the city. The staff of ITP told IGP that strict monitoring against speeding vehicles is being ensured in the city and only two accidents occurred during the last week owing this drive.

It was further told that 413 speeding vehicles were fined and an amount of Rs1, 23,900 was received from those violating speed limits. The IGP further directed to ensure indiscriminate action against speeding vehicles.