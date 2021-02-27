Artistes cry out to protect nature

Islamabad : It was a unique display of art, sculptures in fact, made out of various types of recycled material and tin foil, intricately reflecting the strong bond between nature with humanity and the cruelty humankind have been showing towards nature.

‘Artist’s Response to Climate Change’ was the title of the exhibition, very appropriately arranged in the shade of the oldest banyan tree still standing tall and strong in the F-9 Park by the well-known artist, Fauzia Minallah.

Fauzia Minallah, who recently returned from Germany, is a passionate nature lover and is particularly in love with old banyan trees of Islamabad, displayed three sculptures depicting love between mother nature and human in shapes of girl faces in flowers, fetuses cradled by leaves and branches.

Kishwar Nahid, the internationally acclaimed poetess, recited her poem, ‘Drakhtoon main chupi betiyan’ from her latest book titled ‘Salt and Wounds’.

“I took the inspiration to write this poem from one of the paintings done by Fauzia Minallah,” Kishwar Nahid said.

The poem narrates the cruelty and discrimination girl child and women face in the society. Not only it is about the girl child and women but about every soul, be an animal, a bird, a plant, a flower or a tree.

Talking about her effort Fauzia Minallah said that it was aimed not only towards protecting nature and preventing damages caused by climate change, but also to encourage recycling of waste items like tins, cans and other items.

“I am so happy that the Environment Division of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has extended help and assistance to protect this banyan tree in F-9 Park. In Islamabad there are hundreds of such banyan trees, some centuries or even millenniums old. There is one in Saidpur village which could be as old as 6 thousand years!

“I believe that while planting new trees is necessary, protecting and preserving old trees is even more important because these old trees are a heritage of any city and even civilization. And these banyan trees of Islamabad and for that matter, this region are environmental heritage of this city that we must respect and protect,” Fauzia Minallah said.

She said that she has tried to convey a message to people that nature and human are equally important to each other and both are so similar.

“Just stand back and have a look at this majestic tree that is standing here, probably for hundreds of years and feel how beautifully similar these sculptures and this banyan tree are. Every form of life is an art created and presented by mother nature but these trees, plants, shrubbery, flowers, these are the providers and protectors of life.

“We have already caused great destruction to mother nature. Now, while there is a realization of what damage we have already caused, it is time to preserve nature to protect ourselves and for the generations to come,” Fauzia said.

Shakeel Jazeb, the Member FA/Member Environment of the CDA was the guest of honor. The CDA also placed a plaque under the banyan tree, making it a heritage tree of F-9 Park.