Chinese technical support lauded

Islamabad : A meeting was held between Chairman, National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC), Syed Javed Hassan and Ambassador of Peoples Republic of China to Pakistan, Nong Rong. NAVTTC chairman appreciated the support of China in revamping the technical and vocational training programmes and put forth different proposals to further enhance the cooperation in TVET sector.

NAVTTC Executive Director, Dr. Nasir Khan apprised Ambassador Han Nianlong that NAVTTC’s proposal will be effective in involving and engaging Chinese technical training entities and encouraging them to deliver training to the Pakistani labour especially youth in collaboration with existing training bodies and institutes across Pakistan.

The proposal will play vital role in training of Pakistani youth in relevant technical trades and soft skills in accordance with the skill requirements of Chinese companies, quality enhancement of Pakistani technical training institutes, enhancement of training delivery, preparation of Pakistani youth for Hi-Tech trades and ultimately preparation of globally competitive skilled workforce, Khan said.

Dr. Khan requested for co-operation and support of the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan and the relevant Chinese departments in achieving the objectives of the proposals.