Most wanted TTP commander killed in South Waziristan op

RAWALPINDI: Security forces conducted an important intelligence-based operation (IBO) in South Waziristan and killed a most wanted terrorist commander of Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), who was involved in the martyrdom of 50 security forces personnel since 2007, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Friday.

The terrorist commander was identified as Nooristan, alias Hasan Baba. The security forces conducted the IBO on a hideout after confirmation of terrorists’ presence in Sharmangi, Tiarza area of South Waziristan, it said, adding: “During exchange of fire a high value target, terrorist commander (TTP) Nooristan alias Hasan Baba was killed”.

“The most sought and wanted killed terrorist was improvised explosive device (IED) expert and master trainer, who was involved in martyrdom of more than 50 security forces personnel since 2007,” it added.