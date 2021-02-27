JS Bank awards high performers

LAHORE: JS Bank celebrated its Lahore, Sialkot and Gujranwala retail and product teams at a grand event titled 'The Power of You', which recognised high-performance members and their unmatched dedication to the bank.

The event kicked off with an award ceremony recognising key individuals followed by speeches from the President and CEO, Basir Shamsie and Chief Operating Officer, Imran Haleem Shaikh. Both key executives called upon JS family members to continue their efforts to take the bank forward. The night closed with a fantastic Qawali performance by Imran Ali Santoo, who gave the audience much-needed energy and entertainment.

Shamsie said, “You, our people are the backbone of our success, and we understand that it is thanks to you that the bank has established itself as one of the fastest-growing and most customer-oriented banks in Pakistan. I am confident that you will InshAllah make this Bank one of the country's top financial institutions soon."

In 2020, JS Bank set new records in its deposit base, which stood at about Rs430 billion. Besides this, payroll financing crossing the Rs12 billion mark while the bank's signature gold finance product stood at Rs7 billion.

The bank was further recognised as the best SME bank at the Asian Banking and Finance Awards and as the best bank for SMEs and CSR at AsiaMoney 2020.