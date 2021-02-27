close
Sat Feb 27, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
February 27, 2021

Good progress

Newspost

 
February 27, 2021

The nation lauds the present government for its hard work. According to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), Pakistan addressed 24 out of 27 items. The country took effective steps for which it was lauded by the FATF.

Now, the country has to work on the remaining items before June if it wants to get out of the grey list.

Shakir H Shamim

Islamabad

Latest News

More From Newspost