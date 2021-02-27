Good progress

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The nation lauds the present government for its hard work. According to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), Pakistan addressed 24 out of 27 items. The country took effective steps for which it was lauded by the FATF.
Now, the country has to work on the remaining items before June if it wants to get out of the grey list.
Shakir H Shamim
Islamabad