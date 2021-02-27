Same grade, different pay

This refers to the letter ‘Different salaries’ (Feb 20) by Faheem Hussain. Time after time, Prime Minister Imran Khan says that his mission is to establish a state where everyone is treated equally. It is important for the PM to have a close look at what’s happening in government organisations. Our country does not have a uniform pay scale for officers of the same grade in different organisations.

For example, the teaching and administrative staff of education institutions are not allocated a plot either during or after their service. On the other hand, in some government organisations, senior officers are provided with telephone attendants, official vehicles with petrol allowance, and security staff. They are also given a plot after their retirement. Such facilities are not provided even in rich countries. It is time the prime minister looked into these differences.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad