Indian labour activist wins bail after torture claims

NEW DELHI: An Indian labour rights activist whose arrest sparked global outrage was granted bail on Friday, days after her family and supporters alleged she was tortured in custody.

Nodeep Kaur, 25, was arrested last month during a protest by workers outside a factory on the outskirts of the Indian capital New Delhi. Her arrest triggered a storm of criticism with supporters alleging she was sexually assaulted and tortured in custody.

Police have strongly denied the allegations and say Kaur attacked policemen with sticks. Meena Harris, niece of US Vice President Kamala Harris, called for Kaur’s release earlier this month, tweeting that she was “tortured & sexually assaulted in police custody”.