Sat Feb 27, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
February 27, 2021

Four cops hurt as tanker hits police mobile

Karachi

Four policemen were wounded after a tanker hit a police mobile van on Shaheed-e-Millat Road Expressway on Saturday. The cops -- Daim Ali, Amir, Zeeshan and Ikhlaq -- were rushed to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical treatment. The tanker driver escaped following the accident, but the police impounded the vehicle. A case has been registered at the Baloch Colony Police Station.

