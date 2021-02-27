Four cops hurt as tanker hits police mobile

Four policemen were wounded after a tanker hit a police mobile van on Shaheed-e-Millat Road Expressway on Saturday. The cops -- Daim Ali, Amir, Zeeshan and Ikhlaq -- were rushed to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical treatment. The tanker driver escaped following the accident, but the police impounded the vehicle. A case has been registered at the Baloch Colony Police Station.