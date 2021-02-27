Four cops hurt as tanker hits police mobile

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Four policemen were wounded after a tanker hit a police mobile van on Shaheed-e-Millat Road Expressway on Saturday. The cops -- Daim Ali, Amir, Zeeshan and Ikhlaq -- were rushed to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical treatment. The tanker driver escaped following the accident, but the police impounded the vehicle. A case has been registered at the Baloch Colony Police Station.