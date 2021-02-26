Shibli discusses FM radio licences, digital cable policy with PBA

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Thursday discussed with the Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) through a video conference FM radio licences and the National Digital Cable Policy-2021.

The meeting was attended by Information Secretary Shahira Shahid, Pemra Chairman Muhammad Saleem Baig, PID PIO Sohail Ali Khan, DG IP Manzoor Ali Memon and other officials. The PBA was represented by Chairman Mian Amir Mahmood, Secretary General Shakeel Masood, Senior Vice Chairman Salman Iqbal, Vice Chairman Mir Ibrahim, ‘substitute’ convener Tahir A Khan and others. The meeting discussed FM radio licences and the National Digital Cable Policy 2021 in the light of the Supreme Court decision.

“The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government firmly believes in the constitutional, fundamental and democratic right to freedom of expression. We will take all possible steps to develop the media industry and promote freedom of the press,” said Senator Shibli.

He acknowledged the fact that the electronic media had played an important role in creating awareness among the people. He emphasised that structural imbalances in the regulatory framework should be corrected.

“We have to ensure transparency in matters, the solution of your problems is our priority. Pemra should formulate integrated strategy on FM licences issue in light of Supreme Court decision,” he noted.