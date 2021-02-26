Punjab barred from hindering trade on SOPs pretext

LAHORE:Hearing a petition, Justice Shahid Karim on Thursday directed the Punjab government not to create hindrance to the businesses on the pretext of COVID-19 SOPs.

Representing a trader, Advocate Sheraz Zaka contended that the police officials were seeking illegal gratification from the petitioner and other traders. He said the police officials were not allowing the traders to open their business outlets under the garb of a notification issued by the chief secretary. The notification stated that all shops shall remain closed during the coronavirus pandemic after 6pm. A law officer told the court all notifications regarding closure of shops had been withdrawn and now there was no bar to do business beyond 6pm. The judge disposed of the petition and observed that it was a fundamental right of every citizen to do lawful business and no police official could neither cause harassment nor enter any premises without issuing a prior notice.