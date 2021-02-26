40 more die from corona

LAHORE:Around 40 corona patients died and 583 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours. According to Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) report issued on Thursday, the toll of fatalities reached 5,308 in Punjab, while confirmed cases became 169,474 in the province. As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at P&SHD, 16,002 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 3,245,203 in the province. After 5,308 fatalities and recovery of a total of 157,459 patients, including 638 recoveries in the last 24 hours, 6,707 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment at different quarantine centres and health facilities.