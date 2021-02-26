Covid vaccines block disease, but do they stop infection?

PARIS: As reports this week from Scotland and Israel—where much or most of the population have gotten Covid jabs—confirm that vaccines largely prevent people from getting sick, another question is emerging: do they also block infection?

A lot depends on the answer, experts say.

If vaccines being rolled out worldwide ward off not only symptoms but the virus itself, it could sharply slow the pathogen’s spread and hasten the return to normalcy.

“If the true impact on infections was very high, it would be great news because that is what we need for herd immunity,” Marc Lipsitch, director of the Center for Communicable Disease Dynamics at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, told AFP. Herd immunity is achieved when most of a population—estimates vary between 60 to 80 per cent—have acquired defences against a virus, whether through vaccination or because they caught the bug and survived.

But if the Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines—and perhaps others made in China, Russia and India—shield poorly against infection, then even people who have rolled up their sleeves to be injected remain potential, unwitting carriers.

“The big concern is that the vaccines prevent illness, hospitalisation and death, but won’t sufficiently prevent transmission,” Peter English, a UK-based consultant in communicable disease control and former chair of the British Medical Association’s Public Health Medicine Committee, told AFP. In that scenario, communities and economies already reeling from the pandemic face prolonged mask wearing, social distancing and more-or-less hard lockdowns until vaccine campaigns can be completed.

“There is also a greater risk that vaccine ‘escape variants’ might be thrown up as the virus continues to circulate,” English said. But recent studies along with others in the pipeline give reason for optimism.

Research covering the entire Scottish population of 5.4 million—a fifth innoculated with the Pfizer or Oxford/AstraZeneca jabs—provides real-world validation that the vaccines prevent Covid symptoms and illness more than 90 per cent of the time. A study published on Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine—comparing two groups in Israel of nearly 600,000 persons each, one vaccinated and the other not—also reported reduced illness in line with clinical trials.

But unlike the research from Scotland, the Israeli findings also showed infections had sharply declined in the vaccinated cohort—by 92 per cent among those at least one week past the second of two doses.

The true level of protection may not be that high because Israel does not systematically test for Covid among people with no symptoms, the authors acknowledge.

But how is it that despite hundreds of studies, as well as rigorous clinical trials involving tens of thousands of people and resulting in more than half-a-dozen successful vaccines, we still do not know yet how well they block infection?

One reason, said Lipsitch, is that when the pandemic began its devastating march across the globe last spring this was not a priority.

“What the global community cared about most, the question they wanted answered quickly, was how well vaccines prevent disease,” he said, noting that clinical trials were designed with that in mind.

“The limited data available suggests that vaccines will at least partly reduce transmission, and the studies to determine this with more clarity are underway,” Angela Rasmussen, a virologist at the Center for Global Health Science and Security at Georgetown University Medical Center, wrote Wednesday in the New York Times.